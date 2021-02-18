Royal Challengers Bangalore: Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell for a whopping amount of Rs 14.25 crore at the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday. The Bangalore franchise further spent Rs 15 crore to buy New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson. Sachin Baby (Rs 20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (Rs 20 lakh), Mohammed Azharrudeen (Rs 20 lakh), and Daniel Christian (Rs 4.8 crore) were some of the other buys by skipper Virat Kohli-led side.

Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction:

1. Virat Kohli

2. AB de Villiers

3. Devdutt Padikkal

3. Mohammad Siraj

4. Navdeep Saini