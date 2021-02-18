Royal Challengers Bangalore: Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell for a whopping amount of Rs 14.25 crore at the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday. The Bangalore franchise further spent Rs 15 crore to buy New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson. Sachin Baby (Rs 20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (Rs 20 lakh), Mohammed Azharrudeen (Rs 20 lakh), and Daniel Christian (Rs 4.8 crore) were some of the other buys by skipper Virat Kohli-led side.
Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction:
1. Virat Kohli
2. AB de Villiers
3. Devdutt Padikkal
3. Mohammad Siraj
4. Navdeep Saini
5. Washington Sundar
6. Yuzvendra Chahal
7. Joshua Phillipe
8. Pavan Deshpande
9. Shahbaz Ahmed
10. Adam Zampa
11. Kane Richardson
12. Glenn Maxwell
12. Sachin Baby
13. Rajat Patidar
14. Mohammed Azharrudeen
15. Kyle Jamieson
16. Daniel Christian
17. KS Bharat
18. Suyash Prabhudesai