Royal Challengers Bangalore: Full list of players in IPL 2021 in King Kohli's young brigade

The 14th edition of Indian Premier League is all set to start from April 9. In the tournament opener, RCB will take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Due to spike in COVID positive cases, at least the initial phase of the tournament will be played behind closed door, much like the way it was carried out last year in UAE.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli would be happy with the way his team performed last season. The franchise has retained the same core of players and has added some exciting youngsters who might outperform veterans this season.

Players retained

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa

Players traded

Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel

Players released

Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav

Players picked in IPL Auction 2021

Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Dan Christian, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai.

Full RCB squad for IPL 2021

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Dan Christian, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Finn Allen