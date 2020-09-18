Royal Challengers Bangalore: Full list of players in IPL 2020 in Virat Kohli's 'bold' gang

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be played without any spectators or cheerleaders. Fortunately, for RCB skipper Virat Kohli, his team looks more balanced this year and is one of the top contenders to bag the trophy.
On Friday, RCB released their official anthem dedicated to their fans. Taking to Twitter, RCB wrote, "The Official RCB Anthem is here! And it's dedicated to the best fans in the world. Time to crank up the volume to the maximum, 12th Man Army."
The Virat Kohli-led side will been seen wearing a tribute jersey with the message 'My COVID Heroes' both during training and matches for the entire tournament. The message will be displayed on the back of both the jerseys.
Here is a full list of players in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad:
1. Virat Kohli (c)
2. AB de Villiers
3. Devdutt Padikkal
4. Gurkeerat Mann Singh
5. Moeen Ali
6. Mohammed Siraj
7. Navdeep Saini
8. Parthiv Patel
9. Pawan Negi
10. Shivam Dube
11. Umesh Yadav
12. Washington Sundar
13. Yuzvendra Chahal
14. Aaron Finch
15. Chris Morris
16. Josh Philippe
17. Pavan Deshpande
18. Dale Steyn
19. Shahbaz Ahamad
20. Isuru Udana
21. Adam Zampa
