Royal Challengers Bangalore: Full list of players in IPL 2020 in Virat Kohli's 'bold' gang

By FPJ Web Desk

Twitter/@RCBTweets

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be played without any spectators or cheerleaders. Fortunately, for RCB skipper Virat Kohli, his team looks more balanced this year and is one of the top contenders to bag the trophy.

On Friday, RCB released their official anthem dedicated to their fans. Taking to Twitter, RCB wrote, "The Official RCB Anthem is here! And it's dedicated to the best fans in the world. Time to crank up the volume to the maximum, 12th Man Army."

The Virat Kohli-led side will been seen wearing a tribute jersey with the message 'My COVID Heroes' both during training and matches for the entire tournament. The message will be displayed on the back of both the jerseys.

Here is a full list of players in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad:

1. Virat Kohli (c)

2. AB de Villiers

3. Devdutt Padikkal

4. Gurkeerat Mann Singh

5. Moeen Ali

6. Mohammed Siraj

7. Navdeep Saini

8. Parthiv Patel

9. Pawan Negi

10. Shivam Dube

11. Umesh Yadav

12. Washington Sundar

13. Yuzvendra Chahal

14. Aaron Finch

15. Chris Morris

16. Josh Philippe

17. Pavan Deshpande

18. Dale Steyn

19. Shahbaz Ahamad

20. Isuru Udana

21. Adam Zampa

