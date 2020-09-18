Royal Challengers Bangalore: Full list of players in IPL 2020 in Virat Kohli's 'bold' gang

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be played without any spectators or cheerleaders. Fortunately, for RCB skipper Virat Kohli, his team looks more balanced this year and is one of the top contenders to bag the trophy.

On Friday, RCB released their official anthem dedicated to their fans. Taking to Twitter, RCB wrote, "The Official RCB Anthem is here! And it's dedicated to the best fans in the world. Time to crank up the volume to the maximum, 12th Man Army."