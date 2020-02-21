Ross Taylor becomes first cricketer to play 100 international matches in all 3 formats

Wellington: New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Friday scripted a unique record as he became the only player in the history of cricket to play a hundred matches across formats.

The right-handed middle-order batsman achieved the feat in the first Test against India at Basin Reserve. As Taylor stepped on the field, he completed the feat of featuring in 100th Test for Kiwis.

In the history of cricket, no player men or women was able to play the 100 matches across all three formats. The 35-year-old recently played his 100th T20I game against India on February 2. While the experienced batsman has featured in 231 ODIs for New Zealand.