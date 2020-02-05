‘Ross is the boss’: Twitterati hail Ross Taylor after fantastic showing in 1st ODI against India

Ross Taylor was at his flamboyant best as New Zealand banked on his superb century to blow past the Indians in the first ODI of the three-match series. Taylor ensured that the hosts do not snatch yet another defeat from a strong position.
Taylor’s unbeaten 109 in 84 balls consisted of 10 fours and 4 sixes. Twitter was full of praise of the veteran batsman.
Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag was amongst the first to acknowledge Taylor's brilliance on Twitter. He wrote, "Ross kaun hai maaloom hai Kya? Ross is the boss. Ross is the one, who in a few weeks will become the first ever player to play 100 Tests, 100 ODI's, 100 T20's. What an Incredible innings from such a wonderful player .Congrats @BLACKCAPS on chasing down 348 with ease #NZvIND".
Ross Taylor also smashed his 21st century. He reached the three-figure mark after a gap of more than one year where he amassed 137 runs against Sri Lanka in January last year.
Producing a commanding batting performance, India posted a competitive 347 for four but seasoned Ross Taylor anchored the Kiwi chase with an unbeaten 109-run knock.
The hosts overhauled the stiff target with 11 balls to spare with the Indian bowlers struggling badly despite having a big total to defend.
Earlier, sent in to bat, Iyer (103 off 107 balls) scored his maiden ODI century, while KL Rahul (88 not out) and skipper Virat Kohli (51) made fine fifties in the first match of the three-game series.
Tim Southee (2/85) picked up two wickets for the hosts.
It was New Zealand's first win since India landed in the country with the hosts suffering a humiliating whitewash in the five-match T20 series.
Brief Scores:
India: 347 for 4 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 103, KL Rahul 88 not out, Virat Kohli 51; Tim Southee 2/85).
New Zealand: 348 for 6 in 48.1 overs. (R Taylor 109 not out, H Nicholls 78; K Yadav 2/84).
(With Agency Inputs)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)