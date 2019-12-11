'Rohit's cover drive is better than Marine Drive': Twitter hails Hitman's Wankhede show

Rohit Sharma looked uncontrollable as he smashed his 19th T20I half-century against West Indies at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Rohit, who fell for the scores of 8 and 15 in his previous two outings, turned into storm hammering the Windies bowlers all over the park.

After India were asked to bat first Rohit and Rahul were seen tonking the ball from the very first over. Their 135-run alliance ended in the 12th over after Rohit's departure.

Rohit scored 34-ball 71 at the strike rate of 208.82, laced with six fours and five sixes. Rohit also completed 400 International sixes after he smashed Sheldon Cottrell towards mid-wicket in the third over.

Rohit's quick-fire knock was hailed by Twitterati. Let us go thtough the best tweets:-