Rohit Sharma's return is 'great news for Indian cricket', says Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, the little master, is more than happy to see Rohit Sharma fit and back in action. Not only it is good news for Mumbai Indians, as their skipper is once again available to lead the side in Indian Premier League playoffs, but also it is also a 'great news for Indian cricket' ahead of the Australian tour, Gavaskar said.

Rohit, who sustained a left hamstring injury during an IPL game against Kings XI Punjab, was back in for the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, a week after being excluded from the Australia-bound squad on fitness grounds.

"Whatever has transpired earlier with regards to his (Rohit) injury, keeping that aside, I would say it's a great news for Indian cricket that Rohit Sharma is fit," Gavaskar told YouTube channel "Sports Tak".

Earlier, the Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly raised concerns surround Rohit's injury, urging the opener not to rush his comeback. Gavaskar feels their point is also completely "valid".

"Look, the concern shown by everyone collectively that there could be a rupture (if he hurries his return) is a valid one. But he looked confident. He fielded at the boundary ropes and also in the 30-yard circle," Gavaskar said.