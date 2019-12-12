Rohit Sharma yet to find one ISL team

Mumbai: Although, Rohit Sharma has taken an international leap being named as the first-ever Indian brand ambassador of top Spanish League Laliga. he is still to think about his role in joining any of the Indian Super League teams. "Yes, I am yet to take a call on that, maybe it happen soon," said Rohit Sharma, who is the first non-footballer in the history of the league to have become a brand ambassador. Rohit comes on board following a series of major initiatives by La Liga who have been in the country since 2017. "I am truly delighted to be associated with La Liga. It's encouraging to see the Spanish giant have made inroads into the Indian football ecosystem through their grassroots program," Rohit said, the current ICC World No. 2, the only batsman in the history of the game to have scored three double hundreds in the 50-overs format including a world record 264.

Antonio Cachaza, managing director, La Liga India said, "India is a very important market for La Liga from a global perspective, we came here in 2017 to get a better understanding of the pulse of the nation.