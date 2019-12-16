Watch: Rohit Sharma takes a dig at Kieron Pollard using a cuss word

India opener Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard have always been known for sharing banters on the field and the recent of it happened during the first ODI between India and West Indies at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here.

The incident took place in the 7th over of the Indian innings when opener KL Rahul, who was batting at the other end, and he enquired Rohit about the conversation between him and Pollard. Rohit in reply used a cuss word that starts from B for Pollard, who is also his teammate in the Mumbai Indians and are known to share very friendly relation.