Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina calls for proactive fight for coronavirus pandemic

"It's very important that we understand the need of social isolation to break the chain, don't spread information from unreliable sources, don't ignore the health advisories & for sure follow the hygiene measures," Raina tweeted.

Various state governments in the country have ordered closure of schools, malls, and cinema halls in a bid to avoid large gatherings while also asking people to practice social distancing.

"It's because we all want our kids to go to school, we want to go to the malls and we all want to watch movies in the theatres," Rohit said.

The 32-year-old also commended the efforts of doctors and the medical professionals who have risked their lives to treat those infected.

"I appreciate the efforts of all the doctors and the medical staff across the world who have put their lives on risk while taking care of the people who have tested positive with coronavirus." "Last, but not the least, my heart goes out for people who have lost their lives and their families. Take care, be safe," he added.

On Saturday, India skipper Virat Kohli had called on people to "stay safe and vigilant" amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"Let's stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone," he tweeted.