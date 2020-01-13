Rohit Sharma returns, Sanju Samson dropped from New Zealand T20s

Mumbai: Vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday returned to India's 16-member T20 squad for the tour of New Zealand as the selectors dropped Kerala batsman Sanju Samson.

The five-man selection panel also brought back pacer Mohammed Shami, who like Rohit, was rested for the T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Wicket-keeper batsman Samson had played the third T20 against Sri Lanka in Pune, scoring six runs.

The five-match T20 series against New Zealand will begin on January 24 in Auckland. The selection committee under outgoing chairman MSK Prasad kept the ODI and Test squads on hold for the time being.

"There are no surprises in the Indian T20 squad with Rohit as usual coming back in place of Sanju, who is already in New Zealand with the A team. All the other players picked themselves," a senior BCCI official said.

Interestingly, the Test and the ODI squads were not announced and it is believed that Hardik Pandya's latest fitness drama could be the reason.

T20 Squad for New Zealand: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami.