Rohit Sharma pips Virat Kohli as highest run-scorer of ODIs in 2019

Rohit Sharma smashed his 28th ODI hundred against West Indies in the second ODI played at the ACA-VDCA stadium, Vishakhapatnam on Wednesday. It was Sharma's seventh hundred in 2019.

Rohit Sharma went ahead of Indian skipper Virat Kohli to become the leading run-scorer in ODI cricket with 1427 runs off 27 matches.

Before the second ODI, Virat Kohli was leading the charts with 1292 runs, but it was a rare instance when Kohli had to depart without adding to India's scoreboard.

Rohit Sharma's stupendous knock of 138-ball 159, which included 17 fours and five sixes, powered India to an elephantine total of 387/5 at the end of 50 overs.

Apart from Rohit and Virat, West Indies wicket-keeper Shai Hope is also a contender to end the year as the leading run-scorer in limited-overs cricket. Hope, whose 102* anchored West Indies to eight-wicket win over India in first ODI, has scored 1225 runs in 27 matches.

Earlier in 2019 World Cup, Rohit Sharma became the first batsman to make five hundreds in a single edition. Despite India's World Cup exit in the semi-final against New Zealand, Rohit ended the marquee event as the highest run-scorer with 648 runs at the strike rate of 98.33.