Rohit Sharma likely to take over as Virat Kohli announces decision to relinquish T20 captaincy after ICC T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli on Thursday announced he will relinquish India's T20 captaincy after the T20 World Cup in UAE but will continue to lead the side in ODIs and Test cricket.

"I've decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," Kohli said in a statement posted on his Twitter page.

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for last five to six years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead Indian team in Test and ODI cricket," he added.

"I have given my everything to the Team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 captain and will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward," he further said.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is likely to take over as India's T20 captain after the ICC T20 World Cup. The Mumbai Indians skipper has a brilliant record in the format. In his leadership, MI has won as many as five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020). Besides, in T20Is, he has captained the Indian team 19 times of which they have won 15 and lost four.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 06:58 PM IST