Rohit Sharma likely to miss Test series against South Africa due to injury

ODI and T20I skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the Test series against South Africa due to injury, reported ESPN Cricinfo on Monday.

According to the report, the opener suffered the injury during the net sessions before the Indian squad entered quarantine in Mumbai, from where they are scheduled to travel to South Africa this week.

Meanwhile, Gujarat batter Priyank Panchal is likely to replace Sharma in the squad, the report further added.

Team India to undergo three-day quarantine before flying to South Africa

Team India will undergo a three-day quarantine in Mumbai before flying to Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday by a charter flight.

Members of the South Africa-bound squad have been asked to check into a five-star hotel near the Mumbai International Airport by Sunday evening to fulfil the biosecurity protocols, a Cricbuzz report said.

India will play three Tests and three ODIs in South Africa but at this point, only the members of the Test squad will fly to the Rainbow Nation.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 06:02 PM IST