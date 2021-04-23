Rohit Sharma laments the failure of Mumbai Indians' batting

The MI opening batsman said that they may have to rethink the strategy of sending Ishan Kishan to bat at No. 3, ahead of Suryakumar Yadav who batted at No. 4. Kishan hasn't been able to deliver. He struggled to six off 17 balls. Yadav scored 33 off 27 balls and added 79 for the third wicket with Sharma.

"Ishan was trying to hit but couldn't get it, even myself. In the last four games, we really batted well in the powerplay but today we failed to do so. We're missing batting all 20 overs the way we want to," said the India limited overs vice-captain.