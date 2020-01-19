Rohit Sharma becomes third player after Kohli, De Villiers to achieve this milestone

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma became the third fastest batsman to reach 9,000 ODI runs during the series deciding game against Australia at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday.

Rohit needed four runs to get to the landmark and the senior India opener got to it in the final ball of the first over of India's innings to sit behind skipper Virat Kohli and South Africa's AB de Villiers.