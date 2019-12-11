Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian in elite 400 sixes club

India opener Rohit Sharma becomes the first India batsman to hit 400 International sixes across all three formats. His 400th six came against West Indies in the third T20I at Wankhede on Wednesday.

Rohit sent a Sheldon Cotrell's short delivery towards mid-wicket, where ball bounced straight on the ropes. The Indian vice-captain looked in good touch after he was unable to find big scores in the first two T20Is.

Rohit becomes the third player after West Indies stalwart Chris Gayle (534) and former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi (476) to reach the milestone. The Hitman has pumelled 232 ODI sixes, 117 in T20I cricket and 52 Tests.

India had a brilliant start with the bat with 52 runs on the board in 5 overs after West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard asked them to bat first.