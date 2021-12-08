Rohit Sharma at ODI helm, deputy in Tests

MUMBAI: Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday appointed captain of Team India in one-day internationals, taking over from Virat Kohli. The opener was also appointed vice-captain in Tests, replacing Ajinkya Rahane.

Rohit had been appointed captain of the T20I team last month, for the home series against New Zealand. BCCI announced the decision along with the 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa, with the first Test starting in Centurion from December 26.

Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill and Axar Patel have been ruled out of the Test series against South Africa due to injuries. These key players will take some months to be completely fit. Rahane retains his place in the squad.

Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 11:21 PM IST