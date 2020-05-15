Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina elect MS Dhoni as captain of Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings combined XI

In an Instagram live session, star cricketers Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina picked a combined Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) XI.
Both Hitman and Chinna Thala elected MS Dhoni as the skipper as the CSK Twitter team posted the entire team on their Twitter handle.
MI and CSK are the two most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League with the former being the reigning champions. Under Sharma's leadership, MI won their record fourth title when they beat CSK by one run in the 2019 IPL finals.
"Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina pick a combined MI-CSK eleven where the waterboys and assistant coaches are as legendary as it gets!" wrote CSK in the tweet.
Check out Sharma and Raina's combined XI below:
Sachin Tendulkar
Hardik Pandya
Kieron Pollard
Jasprit Bumrah
Ambati Rayudu
Matthew Hayden
Faf du Plessis
MS Dhoni (C)
Dwayne Bravo
Ravindra Jadeja
Harbhajan Singh
While Sharma chose to be the assistant batting coach, Raina became the fielding and batting coach of the combined XI.
If it weren't for the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the 13th season of the IPL would have been in its final stages but to our dismay, the cricket festival remains postponed indefinitely.
