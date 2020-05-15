Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina elect MS Dhoni as captain of Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings combined XI

In an Instagram live session, star cricketers Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina picked a combined Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) XI.

Both Hitman and Chinna Thala elected MS Dhoni as the skipper as the CSK Twitter team posted the entire team on their Twitter handle.

MI and CSK are the two most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League with the former being the reigning champions. Under Sharma's leadership, MI won their record fourth title when they beat CSK by one run in the 2019 IPL finals.

"Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina pick a combined MI-CSK eleven where the waterboys and assistant coaches are as legendary as it gets!" wrote CSK in the tweet.