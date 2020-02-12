Rock, Paper, Scissors: ICC suggests interesting alternative to super-overs

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday joked that instead of Super Overs, teams can play "rock, paper, scissors" to decide the result of a match whenever it ends in a tie.

On Tuesday, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham had posted a picture of himself and India's KL Rahul during the third ODI at the Bay Oval which the hosts won by five wickets and swept the series with 3-0 win.