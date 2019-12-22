Road Safety Cricket series gets boost

Mumbai: The World Safety Road Cricket Series scheduled for the year 2020 is on fast track as the former India cricket captain and Padma Bhushan, Sunil Gavaskar was in New Delhi on Friday to meet the Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari at his residence along with RTO Chief of Thane (Konkan Range) Ravi Gaikwad and get a positive moves of the road safety campaigns undertaken by the Road Safety World Series, a T20 cricket tournament between the legends of India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka scheduled to be held in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane early next year.

It has been learnt that both Little Master Gavaskar, who is the Tournament Commissioner of the Road Safety World Series and Ravi Gaikwad, who is championing the cause of road safety through various campaigns which went on to bag the Guiness Book Of World Record twice in the last few years, told the minister how the Road Safety World Series is aiming to create awareness towards road safety in every nook and corner of the country through cricket, which is the most popular game in the country and where legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara and Brett Lee among others will play.

Gadkari also showed his cricketing knowledge talking about the likes of Ajit Wadekar, Polly Umrigar, Vinoo Mankad, Vijay Hazare and many more. Ravi Gaikwad, who is notable for his eloquence while speaking as demonstrated by the popularity of his speeches on online platforms enhancing the image and effectiveness of Shant Bharat Surakshit Bharat explains the importance of road safety.

Many note that it is his combination of wit, charm, wry humour, and intelligence that make him accessible and held in high esteem, both in India and abroad. He has won several awards one of them being Best Engineer Award from the Engineering Association of India (EAI). He received one of the highest academic accolades from Higher Secondary Certificate Board Pune, Shivaji University and one of the biggest accolades from TATAs. Ravi Gaikwad believes that Road Safety World Series, the noble initiative to integrate sports with a serious cause hampering the nation’s growth, will be able to save lives on Indian roads.

After meeting Gadkari, Gaikwad added, "The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari ji gave a patient hearing and he was very happy that an initiative like the Road Safety World Series is happening in the country to save lives on Indian roads."