Rishabh Pant tested positive for COVID-19 on July 8, nears completion of his self-quarantine period: BCCI

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 8 and is about to complete his self-quarantine period, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Thursday.

"Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the break period, tested positive on 8th July. He is asymptomatic and currently undergoing self-isolation at the place where he reported positive. He is being closely monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and is on his way to recovery. He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests," read the statement.

The BCCI also informed that training assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani has tested positive for COVID-19 on July 14. And his close contacts bowling coach Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran are in isolation. "The four personnel will undergo 10-day isolation and will remain in their respective rooms in the team hotel in London," the statement added.

Besides, the entire Indian contingent including travelling family members and caretakers were administered with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month in London. To mitigate any further risks, the Indian contingent is taking the Lateral Flow Test on a daily basis, BCCI said.

The team, meanwhile, is all set to play a three-day warm-up match starting July 20 against a County Select XI at Chester-le-Street in Durham. The five-match Test series against England begins on August 4.