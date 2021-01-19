Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni to become fastest Indian wicket-keeper to record 1000 Test runs

On Tuesday, India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the fourth and final Test at The Gabba to take the series 2-1. With this victory, India has retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
In the match, Rishabh 'nerves of steel' Pant achieved a milestone which saw him surpassing MS Dhoni to become the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to record 1000 runs in the longest format of the game.
Pant achieved the feat in only 27 innings, scoring at an average of 40.04. Dhoni had taken 32 innings to reach the milestone.
Coming on to bat in India's second innings in the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Gabba on Tuesday, Pant needed only one run to achieve the record and he fetched it by pulling Pat Cummins to get off the mark with a double.
Besides Pant and Dhoni, there are five other Indian stumpers -- Farokh Engineer (36 innings), Wriddhiman Saha (37 innings), Nayan Mongia (39 innings), Syed Kirmani (45 innings) and Kiran More (50 innings) -- who touched the 1000-run milestone in Test cricket.
South Africa's Quinton de Kock holds the record for being the fastest wicketkeeper batsman to reach 1000 runs in Test matches. He did in 21 innings.
De Kock is followed by Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (22 innings), England's Jonny Bairstow (22 innings), the legendary Kumar Sangakkara (23 innings) and AB de Villiers of South Africa (23 innings).
In 2019, Pant became the fastest Indian glovesman to account for 50 dismissals in Test cricket against the West Indies.
The last time Australia lost a Test match at Gabba, George H.W. Bush had just won the US Presidential election, Virat Kohli was 16 days old, and Sachin Tendulkar was still one year away from making his Test debut.
Now, it was a battered, bruised, and injury-ravaged young Indian side -- without their main skipper Virat Kohli -- that became the first team to beat Australia at The Gabba in over 32 years.
Chasing 328, India achieved the target in 97 overs with Pant remaining unbeaten on 89. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara also scored 91 and 56 runs respectively.
West Indies were the last one to beat Australia at Gabba, a venue that is considered a fortress for the Australian team.
In all, Australia had won 40 out of the 62 games they played at the venue prior to this match, losing just eight.
Four of those losses have come against England while three came against West Indies, the last of which was in 1988. One came against New Zealand.
India have played seven matches, losing five, drawing one and winning the one in the ongoing series.
This is also the first time Australia have not won at The Gabba since 2012.
Back in November 2012, they had drawn against South Africa. Following that draw, they beat England (twice), India, New Zealand, Pakistan (twice) and Sri Lanka.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)