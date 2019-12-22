'Rishabh Pant scam is bigger than 2G scam': Twitter trolls are back for the batsman

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was once again on the hit list of fans after he was unable to put a formidable score in India's chase against West Indies in the series decider match on Sunday.

Despite two brilliant innings in the first two games, Pant failed to carry his form in Cuttack. He found a thick under-edge off Keemo Paul's back of the length delivery, that crashed on to his stumps reducing India to 201 for four after 35 overs. Pant could only add seven runs to the scoreboard.

Earlier in the match, West Indies posted 315/5 in the first innings as Nicholas Pooran hit 89 off 64 balls. His innings included 10 fours and three sixes. On the other hand, skipper Kieron Pollard smashed 74 off 51 balls. His innings was laced by three fours and seven sixes.

Twitter as usual was full of criticism for the Delhi batsman. Here are the top trolls who targeted Rishabh Pant after his early dismissal:-