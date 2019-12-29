'Rishabh Pant gets his new teammate': Twitter trolls Jonny Bairstow for his run drought

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow was hilariously trolled by Twitterati for being unable to score runs in England's 107-run defeat against South Africa in the first Test at Centurion.

Bairstow, who made 1 & 9 in the two innings has been out of form since Ashes. He has managed to go beyond fifty runs twice in his last 20 innings. In 2019, Bairstow scored 334 runs from 19 innings at an average of 18.55. He last reached three-figures mark against Sri Lanka in 2018.