'Rishabh Pant gets his new teammate': Twitter trolls Jonny Bairstow for his run drought

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow was hilariously trolled by Twitterati for being unable to score runs in England's 107-run defeat against South Africa in the first Test at Centurion.
Bairstow, who made 1 & 9 in the two innings has been out of form since Ashes. He has managed to go beyond fifty runs twice in his last 20 innings. In 2019, Bairstow scored 334 runs from 19 innings at an average of 18.55. He last reached three-figures mark against Sri Lanka in 2018.
Cricket fans lashed out at Bairstow and asked ECB to bring all-rounder Moeen Ali back to the squad. Many fans also felt that it was the end of Bairstow's Test career.
Let us look at some of the tweets targeted to the Yorkshire batsman;
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)