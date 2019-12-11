'Rishabh babysits Dhoni's daughter': Fans mock Pant's selection over Sanju Samson

Rishabh Pant once again failed to open his account as he got out for a two-ball duck in the final T20I against West Indies.

On a day where K.L. Rahul and Rohit Sharma shared a hundred-run opening stand before skipper Virat Kohli bludgeoned an unbeaten 70 off just 29 balls as India put on a batting masterclass to amass 240/3 in 20 overs.

Pant wanted to go with the flow after openers added 135 runs. The left-hander smacked a Kieron Pollard off-cutter just to get caught by Jason Holder next to long-off for another nought.

The impatient fans who have been behind the Delhi lad right after the World Cup, once again criticised the batsman showing mercy for Sanju Samson who was once again left out on the bench throughout the three-match series.

Let us look at the tweets that were hitted at Pant on a regular basis: