RIP Rajinder Goel: Sourav Ganguly, Ravi Shastri, others mourn the demise of domestic cricket stalwart

Domestic cricket stalwart Rajinder Goel passed away on Sunday at the age of 77 due to age-related health issues. He breathed his last at his residence.

In a career spanning 27 years, Goel -- a left-arm spinner par excellence -- picked up 750 first-class wickets with an average of 18.58. He played first-class cricket till the age of 44 and represented Patiala, Delhi, Southern Punjab and Haryana.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly led the way as the Indian cricket fraternity paid homage to veteran spinner Rajinder Goel.

"The Indian cricketing community has lost a giant of domestic cricket today. His staggering record tells you about his craft and the control he had over it," Ganguly said in a BCCI statement. "To have a career that lasts more than 25 years and still be able to perform consistently speaks about his dedication and commitment towards the game. To be able to pick 750 wickets needs years and years of hard work and I salute his efforts. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family," he added.

India head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted: RIP Rajinder Goel ji. Master of his craft. Killer line & length in our terrain. Humility personified. Condolences to the entire family."