Ricky Ponting warns Ashwin against mankading for Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2020

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting warned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin against mankading for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Ponting, the head coach of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals said that he will talk to the newest addition to his team as Ashwin is all set to represent the franchise this year in the UAE.

The spinner's mankading act of Jos Buttler had made all the headlines last year and it sparked a huge debate on social media as to whether the dismissal is in the spirit of the game or not.

Ashwin was the skipper of Kings XI Punjab last season, while Buttler was playing for Rajasthan Royals.

"I'll be having a chat with him (Ashwin) about (mankad), that's the first thing I'll do," Delhi Capitals head coach Ponting said while speaking on The Grade Cricketer Podcast.

"Obviously, he wasn't in our squad last year, he's one of our players that we tried to bring in this year.

"Look, he's a terrific bowler, and he's done a great job in the IPL for a long period of time now, but I must admit watching that last season, as soon as it happened and he did that, I actually sat our boys down and said 'Look, I know he's done it, there'll be others around the tournament who'll think about doing this well but that's not going to be the way that we play our cricket. We won't be doing that'."

Ashwin, who was bought by the Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2020 held last year, had defended his decision to run out Butler, saying his "conscience was clear". However, the Delhi Capitals head coach is confident that the veteran Indian off-spinner will take the advice in his stride.

"So, that's going to be a conversation and that's going to be a hard conversation I will have to have with him, but I'm pretty sure he'll take it on the chin," he added.

The IPL 2020 will kickstart from September 19 in the UAE. The tournament will be played across three venues in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, with the final slated for November 10.