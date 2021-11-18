Ricky Ponting, India head coach? (No) time, please!

Not wanting to do a long-term time commitment is what prevented Ricky Ponting from not taking up the role of the head coach of India after the departure of Ravi Shastri. The former Australia skipper said that the role that Rahul Dravid has was first offered to him.

"Time is the only thing that's stopping me [from taking the job], to be honest," Ponting told The Grade Cricketer podcast. "I'd love to coach the Australian team, but what I have done with my playing career was being away from family as much. I have a young family now, a seven-year-old boy, and to give up 300 days a year is not what I would do. That's where the IPL works so well for me."

"To be able to coach 8-10 weeks in winter months, and to be able to come back and do the Channel 7 stuff in the summer, I have got enough work to keep me happy and to keep me around the game but also be able to spend time with the family."

Ponting has been the head coach of Delhi Capitals for the last three seasons, leading them into the playoffs on two successive occasions.

"Let's see what they [CA] do, if they ever split the coaches among say, white-ball and red-ball teams. I think everyone loves to coach the Australian team," added Ponting.

"I actually think, from my view, it's almost an older man's job and not for someone who has got a young family or for a person like Justin [Langer] where he is on the other end now where his family is all grown up and moved away. You are not giving up that side of your life. It's over 300 days a year, a pretty hard job. Justin's been under pressure since he took over the job, more so, the last few months. That's the only thing that would stop me - the time commitment."

On the same lines, Ponting expressed surprise at Dravid accepting the role with the Indian national side, given he has a young family, too.

"There was a lot of chat about how happy he (Dravid) was [with] his academy role… I am not sure about his family life… I think he has got young kids… Anyway, so I am surprised that he took it. The people that I spoke to were sure they got the right person, so they were probably able to get Dravid to do it," he added.

Ponting also almost confirmed that he would continue his role with the Capitals for the upcoming season, sharing a few ideas about the upcoming mega auction.

"With the retention stuff, you can keep only four players, and we had 24 players in the squad last year. So to try and bring the majority of the players would be ideal, but It will be a challenge as well."

"With the two new teams, you can guarantee that they are talking to Pant, Iyer - they are trying to secure these guys as they are generational franchise players. It's up to me at Delhi to make sure they don't get their hands on them," Ponting concluded.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 09:44 PM IST