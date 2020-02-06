Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist to lead teams in Bushfire Cricket Bash

The rescheduling has meant that Warne will now be unable to take part in the Bushfire bash because of his prior commitments. Former Australia cricketers Michael Clarke and Michael Hussey as well as a number of the female stars, who were set to play, will also not be able to part of the game.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar will attend as coach of the Ponting XI, while West Indies fast bowling great Courtney Walsh will coach the Gilchrist XI.

The exhibition match will be a 10-overs-per-side contest, with a five-over Powerplay, no bowling restrictions, and batters unable to get out from the first ball they face.

Bowlers will not have over limits, fielders can sub on and off as it suits, while captains will have the ability to sub batters in and out during an innings.

While the charity match will now be played in Melbourne, the Saturday night in Sydney will still be a fundraising opportunity, with all match profits and funds raised at the BBL final going to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Current playing squad for the Bushfire Cricket Bash: Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist (c), Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Shane Watson, Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Alex Blackwell, Dan Christian, Nick Riewoldt, Elyse Villani, Luke Hodge, Cam Smith.