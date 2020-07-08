Revealed - why no bookie dared to approach Sourav Ganguly to fix matches

In 2010, Sourav Ganguly admitted that he was never approached by a bookie. The real reason for that appears that Indian captain was seen as such a ‘patriotic captain’ that they were afraid he’d turn them in.

A bookie was quoted saying by Sports Keeda: “During the time Sourav Ganguly was the captain, most bookies wanted him to fix matches. Not just him, even Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble, because they knew if they could have them on their side, they could influence the entire team as per the odds. But, they also knew that it could never happen, because Dada was one of the most patriotic captains. The bookies were scared to approach him as they knew, he would turn them in. So, it was a grown consensus that Ganguly cannot be sold and no one had the guts to approach him, as it could put their business into jeopardy.”

It’s common consensus that Sourav Ganguly changed the face of Indian cricket when he took over, injecting a bad boy, arrogant attitude that was neither associated with Indians nor Bengalis.

While Dhoni is often credited with sudden decisions, Sourav Ganguly also made many of them including VVS Laxman to bat at number 3 in the iconic 2001 Eden Gardens Test.

Also, he decided to ask Virender Sehwag to open in Tests, which many argue changed the face of Test cricket.

He also backed MS Dhoni his eventual successor, picking Dhoni ahead of Parthiv Patel and Dinesh Karthik. He told Mayank Agarwal, it was his job to pick the best team.