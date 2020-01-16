Revealed - Why MS Dhoni didn't get central contract from BCCI

According to sources, Dhoni was informed that he won't be given BCCI's central contract before the decision was announced today. A player needs to play a minimum of three T20 matches in a particular season to be eligible for BCCI central contract.

Dhoni last played a match in India's semi-final loss to New Zealand at the 2019 ICC World Cup. He has been on a sabbatical since then and his future with the team isn't clear.