Revealed - Why MS Dhoni didn't get central contract from BCCI

BCCI, on Thursday, announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. The major exclusion from the list is former captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In 2018/19, Dhoni was in Grade A of BCCI contract list.
According to sources, Dhoni was informed that he won't be given BCCI's central contract before the decision was announced today. A player needs to play a minimum of three T20 matches in a particular season to be eligible for BCCI central contract.
Dhoni last played a match in India's semi-final loss to New Zealand at the 2019 ICC World Cup. He has been on a sabbatical since then and his future with the team isn't clear.
