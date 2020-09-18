Revealed: Real reason Mayanti Langer won't be part of IPL 2020

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be played without any spectators or cheerleaders.

In yet another disappointment for the fans, cricket presenter Mayanti Langer will be missing this year. Langer is one of the finest anchors in the country and was associated with the cash-rich league for the past two seasons. She has also covered ICC events in the past.

Langer, however, revealed the real season why she will be missing the 13th edition of the IPL.

Taking to Twitter, Langer shared a picture of her newborn baby, who is six weeks old, and her husband Stuart.

She also shared a note which read: "So quite a few of you have reached out, and many are speculating. For the past five years, my family at Star Sports has given me the incredible privilege of fronting their most high profile events. In fact, they supported me when I needed them the most - when I was pregnant with my son."

"They made several adjustments to ensure that I was comfortable hosting till I was 20 weeks/5 months pregnant. I would have continued doing so had IPL 2020 gone on as scheduled.

"Stuart and I were blessed by the birth of our baby boy almost six weeks ago.

"Life has changed for the better."