Rest in peace my king: Hardik Pandya's emotional tribute to his late father

Krunal has left the bubble in order to be with his family and as a result, he would not be playing for Baroda in the ongoing Indian T20 tournament.

"Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal," Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi had told ANI.

Krunal had played three matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq tournament so far, managing to take four wickets. In the first match against Uttarakhand, Krunal also managed to score 76 runs for Baroda.

Baroda has so far won all its four matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The side is at the top of Elite Group C with 16 points. Hardik Pandya is not playing the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy but he began his training for the upcoming white-ball series against England.