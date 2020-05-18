'Rely on your hard work': Indian skipper Virat Kohli recalls father's teachings

Virat Kohli and Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri came together for a live session on Instagram during which the Indian skipper recalled his father's teaching and the time when his father refused to bribe a cricket official.

That incident led to Kohli not getting selected in the Indian team despite having all the merit.

"I have mentioned this before also. There was a time when in state cricket, a lot of things happen, you know (there are) many factors which are not fair," Kohli told Chhetri during the live chat on Instagram.

"There was an opportunity, where a certain someone chose to step out of the rules and say, 'here's the situation you'd need a bit more than just merit to get selected'."

Kohli further described his father Prem as someone who studied 'under the streetlights' and worked really hard for a living.

"He is the guy who studied under the streetlights, those were the circumstances at his home. From there he worked hard to become a lawyer, worked in the merchant navy as well before that. One who has worked hard doesn't understand that language. He didn't understand what was going on," Kohli said.

Kohli also recalled his father's teaching to attain success and having faith in hard work.

"He said to my coach, 'if he (Virat) can play on his merit, then fine else we do not want to play him. I won't do all this'," Kohli added.

"And I was not selected and I cried a lot, I was broken.

"But that taught me something that this is how the world is run. If you want to progress do something that no one else is doing. That lesson he gave me because you can only rely on your hard work and that I saw from my father who made a living, made a life for himself, and gave me the right teachings by actions."