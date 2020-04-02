‘Relax kijiye cricket ke Advaniji’: Gautam Gambhir ridiculed for slamming ESPN CricInfo for celebrating MS Dhoni's World-Cup winning six

Gambhir would do well to remember that sport isn’t about cold hard statistics. It’s about moments, moments that define the game and stop time.

Moments where the whole world watches in unison and later asks where were you when that happened? For Manchester United fans, it’s like the moment Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer pegged the ball in in injury time to help United beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in injury time.

Imagine if David Beckham – who delivered both the corners which allowed substitutes Sheringham and Solskjaer to score in injury times – slammed a football portal for simply celebrating the moment Ole Gunnar Solksjaer scored?

In fact, Gambhir recently went on to suggest that that it was because of Dhoni he didn’t reach his hundred in the final. He had said: "I have been asked this question many times, on what happened when I was on 97. I tell every youngster and every person that before getting to 97, I never thought about my own individual score but looked at the target set by Sri Lanka. I remember that when an over was completed, I and Dhoni were at the crease. He told me that 'these three runs are remaining, get these three runs and your hundred would be completed'. Suddenly, when your mind turns to your individual performance, individual score, then, somewhere, you have a rush of blood. Before this moment, my target was only to chase Sri Lanka's target. If only that target remained in my mind, maybe, I would have easily scored my hundred.”

He added: “That's why... till I was on 97, I was in the present, but as soon as I thought, I am three runs away from getting a hundred, then that rush of blood caused by the desire to get to a hundred (took over). That's why it's so important to remain in the present... when I was walking back to the dressing room after being dismissed, I said to myself that these three runs would trouble me for the rest of my life and that is true. Even to this day, people ask me why I couldn't get those three runs.”

As Arghya Roy Chowdhury had written for DNA: “History will be kinder to the cricketer Gambhir when he is no longer compared stroke by stroke with his more talented colleagues. A dogged professional, he was a proven performer and we would be rooting hard for his success in future endeavours. If he managed to hold his own while batting with a force of nature like Sehwag, no job should be too tough for him. He built the brick-and-mortar foundation over which many edifices were built. He was the supporting act which deserved its own award.”

Honestly, it’s embarrassing now, and Gambhir should get over people celebrating a moment. This side of Gambhir is a tad sad given his stellar off-the-field work, even before he joined politics.

There's far more to Gambhir but his constant harping about that moment diminishes his contribution to both Delhi and Indian cricket.