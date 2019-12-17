Referee makes racist slur in ISL; AIFF to take strict action

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has stated that they will take "appropriate action" against the referee -- who has been accused of making a racist slur against a player while officiating in the Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match in the ongoing ISL -- if found guilty.

Mumbai City FC head coach Jorge Costa has alleged that Saudi Arabian referee Turki Al Khudayr had called Gabonese player Serge Kevyn 'a monkey' beside making some disrespectful gestures during Mumbai's 3-2 win over Bengaluru at the Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday.

"AIFF has received a complaint from Mumbai City FC against Saudi Arabian referee Turki Mohammed Al Khudayr for making racist remarks to Mumbai City FC player Serge Kevyn Angoue in their ISL match against Bengaluru FC held on December 15," AIFF said in a statement.

"The AIFF follows a zero toleration policy against racism and the complaint has been forwarded to the disciplinary committee to investigate into the matter and take appropriate action if found guilty," the statement added.

Speaking at the press conference after Sunday's win, Costa had said: "I am speaking about the respect that he (the match official) did not have today with one player, Serge Kevyn, that during the game this referee made some gestures, calling him a monkey. And this, there are things, that I cannot close my eyes to."

"ISL, they need foreigners. With all respect foreigners like me, like Carles (Cuadrat), like all foreign players, like all foreign coaches, they need people that (will) respect the league, the culture and they are here to work and to try that this league can everyday be better," he had added.

Kevyn, who plays as a mid-fielder, hails from Gabon -- an African country.