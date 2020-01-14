Records that could be broken as India face Australia in 1st ODI

Challenges lie ahead for both the teams as Australia and India face each other for a three-match ODI series. For the Aussies, the trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Aaron Finch will face a stern test from the formidable Indian bowling attack. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne will want to carry forward his Test form into the limited-overs format as this series marks his debut in the 50-overs format.

India, on the other hand, faces an opener dilemma. While one opener’s spot has been reserved by Rohit Sharma, the other spot will be contested by KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. And while Virat Kohli has recently stated that he may play down the order in order to accommodate the both of them, it seems highly unlikely.

Here are a few records that could be broken as the two teams face each other in the Wankhede stadium.