Rebuilding the fort-e

The month of March 2018 will inarguably go down as the worst ever phase for the Baggy greens, courtesy the sandpaper scandal in South Africa that questioned the very legacy of gentleman’s game.

The Australian Cricket Board banned the two star players Steve Smith and David Warner, along with Cameron Bancroft and the team’s command was handed over to Tim Paine.

Nineteen months down the line, under Paine’s leadership, Australia have rebuilt it’s pride, brick by brick. For instance, retaining the Ashes in England when none expected.

And now with the biggest-ever victory over their trans-Tasman rivals, the Australian side this day stand fifth in the ICC Test rankings, with a clear to climb the ladder up and high.

As Paine himself noted on Sunday: "We are getting there, but we can get better," he said. “We are still improving, but certainly over the last 18 months there has been drastic improvement in this cricket team... We are moving in the right direction.”