'Real world hero': Netizens hail former Indian World T20 winner Joginder Sharma's off-field heroics against coronavirus

After helping India win the inaugural World T20 in 2007, Joginder Sharma continues to serve India, but now as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Haryana after retiring from cricket.

The 36-year-old is helping the country in its fight against the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 30,000 lives worldwide.

ICC took to Twitter appreciating Sharma for his hard-work. "2007: #T20WorldCup hero 2020: Real world hero. In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis," the tweet read.