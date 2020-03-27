'Read articles, not headlines': Ben Stokes silences critic for his IPL preparation comment

England all-rounder Ben Stokes earlier said that he is still preparing for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which has been suspended until April 15 due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 24,000 lives worldwide.
But, his words were not received very well by a 'facts researcher' who criticised Stokes for his statement.
"England all-rounder Ben Stokes says he is still preparing for a return to competitive cricket in the Indian Premier League next month. Get a grip; 1.3 billion are in lockdown. forget the money & limelight, think for everyone," a user wrote.
Stokes had a simple yet savage reply in store for the critic. "Read articles not headlines," Stokes replied, attaching a picture of the article in which his complete statement was included.
IPL, which was supposed to start from March 29, has been suspended till April 15 and with Indian government announcing a three-week lockdown, the chances of league getting underway next month look grim.
"At the moment my next competitive cricket is going to be in the IPL," Stokes told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"I have to get my head round that I am playing even though in the back of my mind I know I am probably not. I have to build up and get myself physically in a position that if it does happen, I am good to go.
"I cannot take three weeks off and expect the body to be ready for 20 April because it doesn't work like that. It might happen and if it does, I don't want to be behind," he added.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) believes that it can still pull off the IPL if things come under control by April end and the first game is played by the first week of May.
