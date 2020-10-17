'RCB's match-winner is Jaydev Unadkat': Twitter trolls RR bowler after AB de Villiers takes him to the cleaners

On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets, thanks to an unbeaten 22-ball 55 from AB de Villiers at the Dubai International Stadium in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

RCB needed 35 runs from the last two overs, chasing 178 set by RR. The 36-year-old South African superstar swung the odds in his team's favour when he smashed Jaydev Unadkat for three consecutive sixes in the 19th over. AB de Villiers then took a single and got off strike. The under-pressure Unadkat bowled a wide delivery before his fifth ball was again dispatched for four by Gurkeerat Singh. Another single off the last ball took the tally for the over to 25 runs.

After Jaydev Unadkat's over Jofra Archer was left with very little to defend and RCB easily won the match with two balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Twitter users trolled RR pacer Jaydev Unadkat for the costly over. Besides, Unadkat was also the most expensive bowler for RR in the match. He gave away 46 runs from his quota of four overs at an economy rate of 11.50.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: