RCB's Harshal Patel becomes first bowler to take five-wicket haul against MI; Twitter reacts with best memes

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Harshal Patel on Friday claimed a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

And by doing so, Patel has become the first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in the entirety of the IPL. The previous best was 4/6 (2 overs) by Rohit Sharma then playing for Deccan Chargers at Centurion in South Africa in 2009.

The 30-year-old seamer took important wickets of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, and Marco Jansen. His brilliant spell (5-27) helped RCB restrict MI for159 runs.

Meanwhile, Twitter hailed Harshal Patel for his performance. Many even reacted with hilarious memes.

