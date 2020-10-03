RCB's good form helped skipper Virat Kohli out of his poor spell in 2020

After a poor performance in three previous games, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli seems to have gained his form back as he scored an unbeaten 50 to lead his side in the victory against Rajasthan Royals at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Kohli had scored 14, 1 and 3 in the earlier matches. In today's match, Kohli struck 72 not out off 53 balls as RCB scripted an easy eight-wicket win over Steve Smith's side for their third win from four matches.

However, the skipper pointed out that it is his side's good performance that gave him ample time to get over his lean patch.

"It's a funny game, an amazing game and I was telling Jos (Buttler) that I love this game and hate it too. It's something you need to understand (bad form) but when the team is doing well, you get more time to apply yourself," Kohli said after the match.

"Very important two points. The kind of game we had last time, it's very important to back that up. It was warm, but coming from Dubai, this felt better because of the breeze."

Kohli was pleased that his side has begun the tournament well but said they need to keep the momentum going.

"This tournament can get away from you very quickly. When you start losing initially, the games start going quickly and suddenly you realise eight games are gone and you don't have points," he added.

RCB will next play Delhi Capitals on Monday, October 5.