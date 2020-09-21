RCB vs Sunrisers: Chahal spins the sun in opposite direction

Eventually, it was a convincing 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore but they'd be thankful that many of the Sunrisers Hyderabad top and middle-order batsmen threw their wickets away.

Manish Pandey out off the final ball of Yuzvendra Chahal's third over, Bairstow trying to slog Chahal in his final over, Garg out trying to ramp, a collision run-out, all have contributed to RCB's win on Monday.

Mitchell Marsh, who suffered an injury in the first innings did come out to bat at No. 9, but he didn't last long. Kohli took the catch of the final wicket to seal victory for his side.

Bairstow will be disappointed in himself for not finishing this game off. Sunrisers lost their last eight wickets for 25 runs.

RCB captain Virat Kohli in the post-match conference said. “It's amazing to be honest. Last night we were only the other side of the result, 6-nil. Nice to be 1-nil. We kept our composure and Yuzi comes in and completely changes the game for us.

Not many spinners got much out of the pitch, but tonight he showed that you can turn it if you have it in your wrists. He turned the game. To be honest, we started really well.

Devdutt was really good on debut, Finch as well. But when you lose two in two, you have to consolidate. If not for two in two, you were looking at maybe 10-20 runs more. In the past if we had 43 off 5, you'd see the shoulders dropping but the guys kept believing, kept attacking. Someone like Washy not bowling enough and a part-timer doing it are good signs.”

Meanwhile Sunrisers’ skipper David Warne said, "Don't know the last time I was run out like that. It was a bizarre game. Marsh doesn't look great, but hopefully he's okay. Hopefully he's not too bad but it doesn't good great. He can't put much weight on it. We did have the chase under control, and I thought we batted really well after I got dismissed, Jonny and Pandey batted well, and that last over from Chahal was the turning out. We can't fix tonight, but hope to come back strong in Abu Dhabi. The guys know exactly what they need to do next game."

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal scored an impressive 56 of 42 balls on his IPL debut to give RCB a perfect start.

After a quiet first over in the face of some disciplined bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Padikkal cut loose against Sandeep Sharma and hit two boundaries in the second over.

He then took on Kumar in the third over and smashed three boundaries, showing his array of shots.

The 20-year-old spent all of last season on the bench but burst into the playing XI this season on the back of brilliant domestic performances.

He then carried the momentum in the fourth over, once again hitting three boundaries off the newcomer Thangarasu Natarajan.

At the other end, new recruit and Australian batsmen Aaron Finch (29 of 27) played a supportive role as RCB scored 53 runs in the powerplay, most by a team this year.

Both the openers stitched together a 90-run opening stand in 65 balls before partnership was broken by persistant Vijay Shankar. Finch followed soon and was caught in front by Abhishek Sharma in the first delivery of the 12th over.

RCB’s famed duo Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers then found it hard to up the ante SRH made it difficult to score boundaries, accumulating only 33 in the next 5 overs.

Virat Kohli was dismissed in the 16th over for 14 of 13 balls. de Villiers soon found his nick along the course of this innings and also registered his 200th six for RCB in the IPL.

His 34th half-century in the league gave RCB a strong finish by scoring 51 of 30 and lift the score to 163 for 5 in 20 overs.