RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match

After two back to back defeats, the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be desperate for a win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday in the Indian Premier League (IPL). A win in this match will be enough for RCB to secure a spot in the playoffs.

While RCB sit at the second place with 14 points, SRH lie at the sixth spot with just 10 points. SRH need to win both their matches left and loads of luck to qualify for the playoffs.

The David Warner-led SRH will be high on confidence after their massive 88-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday. It was SRH's top-order that fired in unison to put up a huge total (219/2) on board before their bowlers set the Dubai International Cricket Stadium ablaze as they wrapped up Delhi for a paltry 131 runs.

Significantly, RCB finds their strength in their batters -- skipper Kohli, in-form opener Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, and Aaron Finch.

If any of the two gets going, no target or total will be big enough.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(C), Wriddhiman Saha(Wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Jonny Bairstow, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Raj Yarra

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(C), AB de Villiers(Wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed

Starting XI Prediction:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Joshua Philippe, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (Wk), Gurkeerat Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Picks:

Devdutt Padikkal, David Warner, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Chriss Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan