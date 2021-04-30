RCB vs PBKS IPL Live Score, Dream 11, Pitch Report, Toss; KL Rahul's Punjab Kings look to halt RCB juggernaut

Match Details
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Toss: 7 pm
Points Table Standings: RCB 3rd (10 points/6 games) | Punjab Kings 6th (4 points/6 games)
Head-to-Head: 26 matches - PBKS 14 | RCB 12
Punjab Kings not only have a slight advantage in H-2-H count, they have also won the previous two games they have played against Virat Kohli’s side.
Ahmedabad Pitch Report
Good track for batting with spinners getting the ball to grip a bit. There’s no reason why team winning the toss won’t field first considering the chances of dew coming in as the match progresses.
Par score: 180
Probable Playing 11
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moise Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Dream 11
Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mayank Agarwal
All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda
Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami
Team: KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami
