RCB vs PBKS IPL Live Score, Dream 11, Pitch Report, Toss; KL Rahul's Punjab Kings look to halt RCB juggernaut

By FPJ Web Desk

Follow Free Press Journal's live IPL coverage from Match 26 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad

KL Rahul (c) of Punjab Kings and Virat Kohli Captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore at the toss during match 26 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on the 30th April 2021.
Photo by: Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for IPL

Match Details

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Toss: 7 pm

Points Table Standings: RCB 3rd (10 points/6 games) | Punjab Kings 6th (4 points/6 games)

Head-to-Head: 26 matches - PBKS 14 | RCB 12

Punjab Kings not only have a slight advantage in H-2-H count, they have also won the previous two games they have played against Virat Kohli’s side.

Ahmedabad Pitch Report

Good track for batting with spinners getting the ball to grip a bit. There’s no reason why team winning the toss won’t field first considering the chances of dew coming in as the match progresses.

https://www.iplt20.com/video/236723/m26-pbks-vs-rcb-pitch-report?tagNames=indian-premier-league,Latest

Par score: 180

Probable Playing 11

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moise Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Dream 11

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami

Team: KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami

