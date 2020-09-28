RCB vs MI: Key points as Mr. 360 turns it around for Challengers; Mumbai chase mammoth target of 202

It was another display of high-quality batting in the IPL as Royal Challengers Bangalore post 201/3 runs in 20 overs, which is more than a challenging score on a perceived slow wicket of Dubai stadium against Mumbai Indians.

Let us look at the key points from the first innings of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

RCB’s opening stand

Opening batsman Aaron Finch got off to a flying start with young Devdutt Padikkal playing a second fiddle in the 81-run partnership. The pair scored 59 runs in the first six overs but RCB found themselves in a spot once the partnership was broken in the ninth over.

Kohli’s poor form continues

From being at 81 in 9 overs, RCB slipped to 91 for 1 in 12 overs. Virat Kohli’s poor form was once again exploited by Mumbai spinners, particularly when Krunal Pandya varied his pace cleverly, shifted their lines wider, denying access to the shorter boundary. The pressure on Kohli kept mounting and he spooned a little legbreak from Rahul Chahar straight to extra cover for 3 off 11 balls. At the other end, Padikkal, too, wasn’t able to find a higher gear before AB de Villiers arrived.