RCB vs MI IPL 20: Stats that matter as Rohit Sharma takes on Virat Kohli

In the 10th match of the Indian Premier League, fans will witness a clash between titans as Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket stadium on Monday.

RCB started on a winning note but then their star-studded collapsed against Kings XI Punjab, resulting in a humbling 97-run defeat.

After scores of 14 and 1, Kohli is due for a big one and would be itching to spend more time in the middle.

Mumbai Indians, who ticked all the boxes in their comfortable win against Kolkata Knight Riders, are unlikely to tinker with their team composition. Although their were a few areas where the team can improve on fitness as some of their prime players seemed overweight and lethargic on the field.

The biggest positive is that skipper Rohit Sharma is back among the runs and looked in ominous touch against KKR.

With that said, let us have a look at all the stats between the two titans!