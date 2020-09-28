RCB vs MI IPL 20: As Aaron Finch bangs in 50, Twitter wonders what brought his form back

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Aaron Finch started the show early when his side took on Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.
As Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai skipper chose to bowl first, Finch ended his innings with 52 runs off 35 balls. He scored as many as eight boundaries including a maximum. It was Finch's 14th half-century, and he has played for 8 different franchises.
Eventually, he was dismissed by Trent Boult via a catch from Kieron Pollard.
However, in the early stages of his inning, Finch was hit on his abdomen with the ball. And fans have begun wondering if that brought his form back.
Here are some other reactions:
Meanwhile, in the ongoing match, Devdutt Padikkal, Finch, AB de Villiers and Shivam Dube helped RCB reach a respectable total of 201. Despite Kohli's poor performance yet again, the squad turned up to challenge the current champions.
However, one should not underestimate Mumbai Indians and their batting prowess. With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and others, the 200-run target may seem easy.. unless RCB's bowling does their magic.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)