RCB vs MI IPL 20: As Aaron Finch bangs in 50, Twitter wonders what brought his form back

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Aaron Finch started the show early when his side took on Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

As Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai skipper chose to bowl first, Finch ended his innings with 52 runs off 35 balls. He scored as many as eight boundaries including a maximum. It was Finch's 14th half-century, and he has played for 8 different franchises.

Eventually, he was dismissed by Trent Boult via a catch from Kieron Pollard.

However, in the early stages of his inning, Finch was hit on his abdomen with the ball. And fans have begun wondering if that brought his form back.